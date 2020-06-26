All apartments in Puyallup
824 - A, 3rd Street North East
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

824 - A, 3rd Street North East

824 3rd St NE · No Longer Available
Location

824 3rd St NE, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome Home! This two bedroom one bath is approximately 975 square feet. The floor plan features a spacious living room floor plan. In the master bedroom it has two large closets. This unit is on the ground floor with vinyl flooring in the main living space. This home also includes a private fully fenced yard! Located in downtown Puyallup this home is near major shopping centers and freeways. Features: Water, sewer and garbage is included in rent! This apartment building is located on a private driveway. Laundry room provided for tenants is on site with washers and dryers (coin operated) No criminal history or evictions. No pets. Please text Tiffany at 253-722-3438, or email at sbmtproperties@gmail.com to set up an appointment to view.

Manager is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have any available units?
824 - A, 3rd Street North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have?
Some of 824 - A, 3rd Street North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 - A, 3rd Street North East currently offering any rent specials?
824 - A, 3rd Street North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 - A, 3rd Street North East pet-friendly?
No, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East offer parking?
Yes, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East offers parking.
Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have a pool?
No, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East does not have a pool.
Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have accessible units?
No, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East does not have accessible units.
Does 824 - A, 3rd Street North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 - A, 3rd Street North East has units with dishwashers.
