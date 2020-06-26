824 - A, 3rd Street North East

Amenities

Welcome Home! This two bedroom one bath is approximately 975 square feet. The floor plan features a spacious living room floor plan. In the master bedroom it has two large closets. This unit is on the ground floor with vinyl flooring in the main living space. This home also includes a private fully fenced yard! Located in downtown Puyallup this home is near major shopping centers and freeways. Features: Water, sewer and garbage is included in rent! This apartment building is located on a private driveway. Laundry room provided for tenants is on site with washers and dryers (coin operated) No criminal history or evictions. No pets. Please text Tiffany at 253-722-3438, or email at sbmtproperties@gmail.com to set up an appointment to view.



Manager is a licensed real estate agent.