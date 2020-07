Amenities

garage walk in closets

Newer Duplex Condo Available for move in! - Take advantage of this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage newer rambler condo. Spacious living spaces and HUGE walk in closet. Tons of yard space for play. Set up your showing today and see your new home! Deposit does not include non-refundable admin fee move in costs. We do apologize, no pets are allowed at this property.



