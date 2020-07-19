All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 3rd Ave. NW

813 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

813 3rd Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Puyallup Vintage Craftsman 2 story - Property Id: 96061

Convenient downtown location. Craftsman style restored and remodeled, turn-of-the century home on an extra large double lot Sidewalks, close to schools. Covered porch. Garden space, partially fenced.
Stainless steel appliances, abundant storage and cabinet space. Lot of windows with blinds.Hardwood floors on the main floor, carpet in bedrooms. Free standing gas fireplace plus electric wall heat. Baths on both levels. Soaking tub. Garage has extra storage space. Entertainment style deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96061
Property Id 96061

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 3rd Ave. NW have any available units?
813 3rd Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 3rd Ave. NW have?
Some of 813 3rd Ave. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 3rd Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
813 3rd Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 3rd Ave. NW pet-friendly?
No, 813 3rd Ave. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 813 3rd Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 813 3rd Ave. NW offers parking.
Does 813 3rd Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 3rd Ave. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 3rd Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 813 3rd Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 813 3rd Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 813 3rd Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 813 3rd Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 3rd Ave. NW has units with dishwashers.
