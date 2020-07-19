813 3rd Ave. NW

Amenities
Puyallup Vintage Craftsman 2 story - Property Id: 96061
Convenient downtown location. Craftsman style restored and remodeled, turn-of-the century home on an extra large double lot Sidewalks, close to schools. Covered porch. Garden space, partially fenced.
Stainless steel appliances, abundant storage and cabinet space. Lot of windows with blinds.Hardwood floors on the main floor, carpet in bedrooms. Free standing gas fireplace plus electric wall heat. Baths on both levels. Soaking tub. Garage has extra storage space. Entertainment style deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96061
No Pets Allowed
