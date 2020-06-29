Amenities

727 4th St NW Available 10/01/19 727 4th ST NW Puyallup - Beautifully updated home in downtown Puyallup! Hardwood floors in living room, tall ceilings, open floor plan, crown molding, vinyl windows, updated electrical & plumbing, expansive dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances stay, white cabinets & flooring. I bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with fully updated bathrooms on each level. Lovely covered patio with fully fenced back yard for privacy, 3 car carport and storage area, RV parking. Close to transportation, fairgrounds, downtown parks, schools and shopping. Small dogs welcome. $45 application fee per adult. No smoking, apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com



No Cats Allowed



