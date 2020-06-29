All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
727 4th St NW
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

727 4th St NW

727 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

727 4th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
727 4th St NW Available 10/01/19 727 4th ST NW Puyallup - Beautifully updated home in downtown Puyallup! Hardwood floors in living room, tall ceilings, open floor plan, crown molding, vinyl windows, updated electrical & plumbing, expansive dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances stay, white cabinets & flooring. I bedroom downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs with fully updated bathrooms on each level. Lovely covered patio with fully fenced back yard for privacy, 3 car carport and storage area, RV parking. Close to transportation, fairgrounds, downtown parks, schools and shopping. Small dogs welcome. $45 application fee per adult. No smoking, apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 4th St NW have any available units?
727 4th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 4th St NW have?
Some of 727 4th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 4th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
727 4th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 4th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 4th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 727 4th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 727 4th St NW offers parking.
Does 727 4th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 4th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 4th St NW have a pool?
No, 727 4th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 727 4th St NW have accessible units?
No, 727 4th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 727 4th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 4th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
