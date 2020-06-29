725 4th Street NW - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in downtown Puyallup this 3 bedroom, one bath duplex is the perfect place to make yours. Completely renovated home in 2016 with tons of Puyallup charm.Washer and dryer in unit. Great location for commuters,conveniently located near 512 and 167 freeways.



MOVE IN COSTS: $40 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1400.00 A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. We also require a background check. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. No Pets



Contact Tiffany at 253-722-3438 or Email sbmtproperties@gmail.com

* *Tiffany is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Washington