432 18th Street Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

One-level living in the heart of Downtown Puyallup, quiet street with other well kept vintage homes. Lush and mature landscaping greets you and welcomes you home! Three bedrooms, two full baths featuring original hardwood and classic fixtures throughout. Open kitchen with dining nook, family room and corner brick fireplace. Formal living room with beautiful bay window and seat that overlooks the rhododendrons.

Over sized back yard features covered patio and fruit trees! A great home for entertaining that takes you back to a more gracious time. Attached one car garage with plenty of built in storage. Lawn care is included in the rent.

Minutes from the Sounder Station, Safeway, Historic Downtown Puyallup with Library and Farmers Market and The Puyallup Fair!



- Application Fee $60/per occupant 18 or older.

- No Animals/Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

