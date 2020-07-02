All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

432 18th Street Northwest

432 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

432 18th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-level living in the heart of Downtown Puyallup, quiet street with other well kept vintage homes. Lush and mature landscaping greets you and welcomes you home! Three bedrooms, two full baths featuring original hardwood and classic fixtures throughout. Open kitchen with dining nook, family room and corner brick fireplace. Formal living room with beautiful bay window and seat that overlooks the rhododendrons.
Over sized back yard features covered patio and fruit trees! A great home for entertaining that takes you back to a more gracious time. Attached one car garage with plenty of built in storage. Lawn care is included in the rent.
Minutes from the Sounder Station, Safeway, Historic Downtown Puyallup with Library and Farmers Market and The Puyallup Fair!

- Application Fee $60/per occupant 18 or older.
- No Animals/Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

