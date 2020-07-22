Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

421 10th Street SW Available 12/01/19 Puyallup Cottage - Spend the winter holiday in this adorable 2 bedroom cottage! Everything inside is like new and you will love the private yard! There is a studio/office space in the back that is finished and heated....not your mama's she-shed!



Walkable to the Sounder station



This property will be available December 1. First showings probably Nov 21. Call today to schedule~! 253-303-3880



Rent: 1600

Deposit minimum $2400

will consider one small pet with additional deposit



verifiable income of at least $4000 and excellent references required



(RLNE5303732)