421 10th Street SW
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

421 10th Street SW

421 10th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

421 10th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Maplewood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
421 10th Street SW Available 12/01/19 Puyallup Cottage - Spend the winter holiday in this adorable 2 bedroom cottage! Everything inside is like new and you will love the private yard! There is a studio/office space in the back that is finished and heated....not your mama's she-shed!

Walkable to the Sounder station

This property will be available December 1. First showings probably Nov 21. Call today to schedule~! 253-303-3880

Rent: 1600
Deposit minimum $2400
will consider one small pet with additional deposit

verifiable income of at least $4000 and excellent references required

(RLNE5303732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 10th Street SW have any available units?
421 10th Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 421 10th Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
421 10th Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 10th Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 10th Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 421 10th Street SW offer parking?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 421 10th Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 10th Street SW have a pool?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 421 10th Street SW have accessible units?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 421 10th Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 10th Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 10th Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
