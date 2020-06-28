4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast

Amenities
Close to everything, but far from ordinary! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/4 baths. 2 cozy fireplaces in the family and formal living room with surround sound. Open kitchen with island space. Double sink vanities and a jetted tub in your master bathroom! Three car garage and a breathtaking view from your backyard deck!
No pets please.
Security Deposit: $2395 (Due at time of move in)
Administrative Fee: $250 (Due at time application is submitted)
Application fee: $60/adult
Rent: $2395/month
Utilities
Water& Sewer is through City of Puyallup
Gas & Electric is through Puget Sound Energy
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.