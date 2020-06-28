4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast

Amenities

Close to everything, but far from ordinary! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/4 baths. 2 cozy fireplaces in the family and formal living room with surround sound. Open kitchen with island space. Double sink vanities and a jetted tub in your master bathroom! Three car garage and a breathtaking view from your backyard deck!

Utilities

Water& Sewer is through City of Puyallup

Gas & Electric is through Puget Sound Energy



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

