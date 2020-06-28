All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:11 AM

4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast

4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Close to everything, but far from ordinary! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/4 baths. 2 cozy fireplaces in the family and formal living room with surround sound. Open kitchen with island space. Double sink vanities and a jetted tub in your master bathroom! Three car garage and a breathtaking view from your backyard deck!
No pets please.

Security Deposit: $2395 (Due at time of move in)
Administrative Fee: $250 (Due at time application is submitted)
Application fee: $60/adult

Rent: $2395/month

Utilities
Water& Sewer is through City of Puyallup
Gas & Electric is through Puget Sound Energy

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have any available units?
4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have?
Some of 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast offers parking.
Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have a pool?
No, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Crystal Lane Loop Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
