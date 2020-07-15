All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 4016 7th St SW #B109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
4016 7th St SW #B109
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:18 AM

4016 7th St SW #B109

4016 7th Street Southwest · (253) 588-2266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4016 7th St SW #B109 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet!

The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs, also find a powder room and washer and dryer.

Upstairs, both bedrooms are generous in size and with a full bathroom in between!

This home includes a patio area, carport and the rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

RENT: $1395.00

DEPOSIT: $900.00

SCREENING: $50 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: No pets

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2637690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have any available units?
4016 7th St SW #B109 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have?
Some of 4016 7th St SW #B109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 7th St SW #B109 currently offering any rent specials?
4016 7th St SW #B109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 7th St SW #B109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 7th St SW #B109 is pet friendly.
Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 offer parking?
Yes, 4016 7th St SW #B109 offers parking.
Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 7th St SW #B109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have a pool?
No, 4016 7th St SW #B109 does not have a pool.
Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have accessible units?
No, 4016 7th St SW #B109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 7th St SW #B109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 7th St SW #B109 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4016 7th St SW #B109?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity