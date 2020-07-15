4016 7th St SW #B109

Amenities
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet!
The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs, also find a powder room and washer and dryer.
Upstairs, both bedrooms are generous in size and with a full bathroom in between!
This home includes a patio area, carport and the rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
RENT: $1395.00
DEPOSIT: $900.00
SCREENING: $50 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: No pets
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2637690)