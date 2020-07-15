All apartments in Puyallup
Puyallup, WA
2613 13th Ave NE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2613 13th Ave NE

2613 13th Avenue Northwest · (206) 212-2243
Puyallup
Location

2613 13th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371
Waller

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2613 13th Ave NE · Avail. Aug 1

$2,050

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1919 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2613 13th Ave NE Available 08/01/20 Newer, Open Concept Home with 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Desirerable Puyallup Neighborhood - This newer home, built in 2015, has great natural light and feels roomy. Open concept with stainless steel appliances, pantry and bar seating. This home also features a two car garage, fenced yard and laundry room.

The master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, sink, and shower. All bedrooms are located upstairs which also has a laundry room with washer and dryer.

Small pets are accepted on a case by case basis (under 30 lbs) with an additional refundable pet deposit.

There is a tenant currently residing in the home so please do not show up to the property. We will be scheduling appointments to show.

Move in funds required are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Please contact Byron Hiller at (206)212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com to schedule or showing or with any additional questions you may have.

(RLNE5970418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 13th Ave NE have any available units?
2613 13th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 13th Ave NE have?
Some of 2613 13th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 13th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 13th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 13th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 2613 13th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 2613 13th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 2613 13th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 2613 13th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 13th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 13th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 2613 13th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 13th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 2613 13th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 13th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 13th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
