Amenities
2411 43rd Ave SE Available 05/01/20 South Hill Puyallup Dream Neighborhood - This corner lot has great curb appeal. The subdivision boast many walking sidewalks, community parks, fenced in dog park, and full front yard maintenance. The back courtyard is your part! Open floor plan and great cooking kitchen. The loft upstairs can be the kid cave, so all the mess is hidden when guests come.
Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.
Listing Broker: Teri Haglund
Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Puyallup
Subdivision: Villages at South Hill
All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.
(RLNE5521101)