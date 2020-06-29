All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 2411 43rd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
2411 43rd Ave SE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

2411 43rd Ave SE

2411 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2411 43rd Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
garage
2411 43rd Ave SE Available 05/01/20 South Hill Puyallup Dream Neighborhood - This corner lot has great curb appeal. The subdivision boast many walking sidewalks, community parks, fenced in dog park, and full front yard maintenance. The back courtyard is your part! Open floor plan and great cooking kitchen. The loft upstairs can be the kid cave, so all the mess is hidden when guests come.

Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.

Listing Broker: Teri Haglund

Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Puyallup
Subdivision: Villages at South Hill

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE5521101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 43rd Ave SE have any available units?
2411 43rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 43rd Ave SE have?
Some of 2411 43rd Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 43rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 43rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 43rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 43rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2411 43rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2411 43rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2411 43rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 43rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 43rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2411 43rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2411 43rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2411 43rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 43rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 43rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle