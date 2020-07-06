Amenities

2410 19th St Pl. SE Available 03/01/20 Desirable Larkspur 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler - Beautiful Rambler in quiet desirable area. Real oak wood trim throughout this home. Big open kitchen w/cathedral ceiling, large eating bar as well as plenty of counter space and large Pantry. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the formal living room, with bay window. Large family room, which leads to extra large fenced back yard with shed. Forced air gas for heating and air conditioning for cooling!

Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $1995.00 and $175.00 utility deposit.

NO PETS

This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1995, $175 Utility deposit. Available March 1st. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $9.50 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com



(RLNE2389257)