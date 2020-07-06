All apartments in Puyallup
2410 19th St Pl. SE

2410 19th Street Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2410 19th Street Place Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
2410 19th St Pl. SE Available 03/01/20 Desirable Larkspur 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler - Beautiful Rambler in quiet desirable area. Real oak wood trim throughout this home. Big open kitchen w/cathedral ceiling, large eating bar as well as plenty of counter space and large Pantry. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the formal living room, with bay window. Large family room, which leads to extra large fenced back yard with shed. Forced air gas for heating and air conditioning for cooling!
Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $1995.00 and $175.00 utility deposit.
NO PETS
This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1995, $175 Utility deposit. Available March 1st. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $9.50 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2389257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have any available units?
2410 19th St Pl. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 2410 19th St Pl. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2410 19th St Pl. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 19th St Pl. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE offer parking?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE does not offer parking.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have a pool?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have accessible units?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 19th St Pl. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2410 19th St Pl. SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2410 19th St Pl. SE has units with air conditioning.

