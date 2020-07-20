Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2306 43rd Ave SE Available 10/29/19 4 bedroom home in Puyallup!! - This large 4 bedroom home with bonus room is located in the Villages as South Hill in Puyallup. Features include a five piece master bath, walk in closet, kitchen island, pantry, fireplace, hardwood downstairs, and huge bedrooms upstairs. Front and back yard are awesome, and finding a yard with grass , a bonus! 20 minutes to JBLM.



Listing Broker: Teri Haglund



Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.



Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

Subdivision/CC&Rs: Villages at South Hill



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



(RLNE5023861)