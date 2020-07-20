All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2306 43rd Ave SE

2306 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2306 43rd Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98374

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2306 43rd Ave SE Available 10/29/19 4 bedroom home in Puyallup!! - This large 4 bedroom home with bonus room is located in the Villages as South Hill in Puyallup. Features include a five piece master bath, walk in closet, kitchen island, pantry, fireplace, hardwood downstairs, and huge bedrooms upstairs. Front and back yard are awesome, and finding a yard with grass , a bonus! 20 minutes to JBLM.

Listing Broker: Teri Haglund

Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee.

Pet Fee: $800.00 per pet
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
Subdivision/CC&Rs: Villages at South Hill

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE5023861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 43rd Ave SE have any available units?
2306 43rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 43rd Ave SE have?
Some of 2306 43rd Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 43rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2306 43rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 43rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 43rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2306 43rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2306 43rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2306 43rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 43rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 43rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2306 43rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2306 43rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2306 43rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 43rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 43rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
