2127 13th Ave NW

Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR in downtown Puyallup! Quaint and quiet location with park like setting! Very spacious living room/rec room. Family room adjoins kitchen. Large pantry/storage closet. Detached garage/storage building. Washer and dryer provided.



* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *

* Bedrooms are smaller with built in closet organizers.



* Large yard and common areas for your enjoyment.



* Covered back porch!



MONTHLY RENT: $1325.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for paying a monthly flat fee of $265 in addition to rent for electricity, water, sewer, garbage, and yard maintenance.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, kitchen stove, washer, dryer



PETS: A cat may be considered. Minimum credit score required.



NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.



