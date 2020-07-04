All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2127 13th Ave NW

2127 13th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2127 13th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR in downtown Puyallup! Quaint and quiet location with park like setting! Very spacious living room/rec room. Family room adjoins kitchen. Large pantry/storage closet. Detached garage/storage building. Washer and dryer provided.


* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *


* Bedrooms are smaller with built in closet organizers.

* Large yard and common areas for your enjoyment.

* Covered back porch!

MONTHLY RENT: $1325.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1200.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for paying a monthly flat fee of $265 in addition to rent for electricity, water, sewer, garbage, and yard maintenance.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, kitchen stove, washer, dryer

PETS: A cat may be considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER


* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *


RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.


* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *


Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 13th Ave NW have any available units?
2127 13th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2127 13th Ave NW have?
Some of 2127 13th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 13th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2127 13th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 13th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 13th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 2127 13th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2127 13th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2127 13th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2127 13th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 13th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2127 13th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2127 13th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2127 13th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 13th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 13th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

