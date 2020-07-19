All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2119 28th Ave Ct SW

2119 28th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2119 28th Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
2119 28th Ave Ct SW Available 02/25/19 Beautiful Legacy -Built Home in Puyallup! - Address: 2119 28th Ave Ct SW, Puyallup, WA 98373

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms + Office + Bonus Room
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Garage(s): 3 Car Garage
Square Feet: Approx. 3,156
Gated Community: No
Heating: Heat Pump
Cooling: Yes - A/C
Available: Approx. February 25th (or sooner)
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $2,495.00
Deposit: $2,450.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Beautiful Legacy -Built Home in Puyallup!
Enormous Galley Kitchen
- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Cherry Cabinetry
- Butler's Pantry (Prep Area)
- Large Center Island
- Hardwood Flooring
- Dining Area
- Slider Access to Back Yard
Stunning Formal Dining
- High Quality Millwork
- Coffered Ceiling
- Hardwood Flooring
Gorgeous Family Room
- Coffered Ceilings
- Rope Lighting
- Gas Fireplace w/Amazing TV Display
Unique Living Room
- Soaring Coffered Ceiling
- Balcony off Bonus Room
- Majestic View Point from Stairwell Landing
3 Amazing Bedrooms
- King-Sized Master Suite w/So Much Room
2.5 Bathroom
- Elegant Master Bathroom w/Tile Everywhere
Huge Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
- Amazing Balconies
- Over Looking Living Room
Spacious Office/Den
- French Door Entry
Walk-in Utility Room
- Washer & Dryer
- Built-in Washer Room
- Extra Cabinetry
3 Car Extended Garage
- Legally 6 Car Garage
Fully Fenced Back Yard
- 20 x 8 Concrete Patio
- Nicely Landscaped
- Built-in Sprinkler System

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Community Features:
- Community Park
- Minutes to 512 Freeway
- Minutes to South Hill Mall
- Clark's Creek Park Nearby
- Easy Access to Sounder Train
- Schools, Shopping and Gas Stations Nearby

Sprinkler System:
- This property is equipped with a Sprinkler System. Tenants are to take caution when mowing the grass. Please make yourself aware of the locations of the sprinkler system so that you do not run them over. Tenants are responsible for winterize the Sprinkler System. Tenants will also be required to use them in the summer and are set on a timer for convenience. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance
- NRB's Rental Qualifications are posted on our website (www.nrbproperties.net) under FAQ.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.
- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have any available units?
2119 28th Ave Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have?
Some of 2119 28th Ave Ct SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 28th Ave Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
2119 28th Ave Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 28th Ave Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW offers parking.
Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have a pool?
No, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 28th Ave Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 28th Ave Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
