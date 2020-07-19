Amenities

2119 28th Ave Ct SW Available 02/25/19 Beautiful Legacy -Built Home in Puyallup! - Address: 2119 28th Ave Ct SW, Puyallup, WA 98373



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms + Office + Bonus Room

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Garage(s): 3 Car Garage

Square Feet: Approx. 3,156

Gated Community: No

Heating: Heat Pump

Cooling: Yes - A/C

Available: Approx. February 25th (or sooner)

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $2,495.00

Deposit: $2,450.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Beautiful Legacy -Built Home in Puyallup!

Enormous Galley Kitchen

- Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Cherry Cabinetry

- Butler's Pantry (Prep Area)

- Large Center Island

- Hardwood Flooring

- Dining Area

- Slider Access to Back Yard

Stunning Formal Dining

- High Quality Millwork

- Coffered Ceiling

- Hardwood Flooring

Gorgeous Family Room

- Coffered Ceilings

- Rope Lighting

- Gas Fireplace w/Amazing TV Display

Unique Living Room

- Soaring Coffered Ceiling

- Balcony off Bonus Room

- Majestic View Point from Stairwell Landing

3 Amazing Bedrooms

- King-Sized Master Suite w/So Much Room

2.5 Bathroom

- Elegant Master Bathroom w/Tile Everywhere

Huge Bonus Room

- Located Upstairs

- Amazing Balconies

- Over Looking Living Room

Spacious Office/Den

- French Door Entry

Walk-in Utility Room

- Washer & Dryer

- Built-in Washer Room

- Extra Cabinetry

3 Car Extended Garage

- Legally 6 Car Garage

Fully Fenced Back Yard

- 20 x 8 Concrete Patio

- Nicely Landscaped

- Built-in Sprinkler System



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Community Features:

- Community Park

- Minutes to 512 Freeway

- Minutes to South Hill Mall

- Clark's Creek Park Nearby

- Easy Access to Sounder Train

- Schools, Shopping and Gas Stations Nearby



Sprinkler System:

- This property is equipped with a Sprinkler System. Tenants are to take caution when mowing the grass. Please make yourself aware of the locations of the sprinkler system so that you do not run them over. Tenants are responsible for winterize the Sprinkler System. Tenants will also be required to use them in the summer and are set on a timer for convenience. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance

- NRB's Rental Qualifications are posted on our website (www.nrbproperties.net) under FAQ.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.

- This property is governed by an HOA. Tenants are required to follow all Rules and Regulations.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4668107)