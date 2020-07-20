All apartments in Puyallup
1922 28th Ave Ct Sw

1922 28th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1922 28th Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email Brian Shin at brian.shin@tspmanagement.net or Jeff Yoon at jeff.yoon@tspmanagement.net for an application.

1922 is nestled in the middle of a comfortable and quiet suburban wilderness. The 5 mile Puyallup loop will take you through thick woods, streams, and a dog friendly park. Aside from the abundant natural beauty, the Puyallup school district produces above average results on all measures of performance.
As for the property itself, the lawn is a mixture of rye and bluegrass, with the bluegrass slowly taking the majority share. The lawn has been a project since 2017, and has come a long way. The backyard is currently fenced in by wire and metal stakes, and this has served well in keeping older pets on the property.
The exterior of the house is in excellent condition, and the property is routinely treated for insects and mold.
The interior of the house is coated with an eggshell white, which serves as an excellent canvas for your own stylish flares. The house itself typically feels cool all year. During the winter, it's not a bad idea to turn the heat up a couple degrees; in the heavy and humid summer heat, you will be amazed at how cool the house keeps.
The garage is spacious and comfortably fits 2 full size cars.
The kitchen area has plenty of room for prep work and if you need extra space, the front counter will do the trick. There's also lots and lots of cabinet space.
The washer and dryer are located right by the kitchen.
The living space offers a gas fireplace which can quickly heat up the living room, but for whole-house heating, central air does a better and cheaper job.
Upstairs, you will find 1 master bedroom with a shower, bathtub, walk-in closet, 2 sinks, and 1 toilet. The two other bedrooms are smaller and are perfect for kids, or for office space.
The attic is completely layered by insulation, and does not function as a living or storage space.

$2200.00/mo, $2200.00 security deposit. Email Brian Shin at brian.shin@tspmanagement.net or Jeff Yoon at jeff.yoon@tspmanagement.net. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have any available units?
1922 28th Ave Ct Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have?
Some of 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1922 28th Ave Ct Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw is pet friendly.
Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw offer parking?
Yes, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw offers parking.
Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have a pool?
No, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have accessible units?
No, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 28th Ave Ct Sw has units with dishwashers.
