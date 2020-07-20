1922 28th Ave Ct Sw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email Brian Shin at brian.shin@tspmanagement.net or Jeff Yoon at jeff.yoon@tspmanagement.net for an application.



1922 is nestled in the middle of a comfortable and quiet suburban wilderness. The 5 mile Puyallup loop will take you through thick woods, streams, and a dog friendly park. Aside from the abundant natural beauty, the Puyallup school district produces above average results on all measures of performance.

As for the property itself, the lawn is a mixture of rye and bluegrass, with the bluegrass slowly taking the majority share. The lawn has been a project since 2017, and has come a long way. The backyard is currently fenced in by wire and metal stakes, and this has served well in keeping older pets on the property.

The exterior of the house is in excellent condition, and the property is routinely treated for insects and mold.

The interior of the house is coated with an eggshell white, which serves as an excellent canvas for your own stylish flares. The house itself typically feels cool all year. During the winter, it's not a bad idea to turn the heat up a couple degrees; in the heavy and humid summer heat, you will be amazed at how cool the house keeps.

The garage is spacious and comfortably fits 2 full size cars.

The kitchen area has plenty of room for prep work and if you need extra space, the front counter will do the trick. There's also lots and lots of cabinet space.

The washer and dryer are located right by the kitchen.

The living space offers a gas fireplace which can quickly heat up the living room, but for whole-house heating, central air does a better and cheaper job.

Upstairs, you will find 1 master bedroom with a shower, bathtub, walk-in closet, 2 sinks, and 1 toilet. The two other bedrooms are smaller and are perfect for kids, or for office space.

The attic is completely layered by insulation, and does not function as a living or storage space.



$2200.00/mo, $2200.00 security deposit. Email Brian Shin at brian.shin@tspmanagement.net or Jeff Yoon at jeff.yoon@tspmanagement.net. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.