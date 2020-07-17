Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1910 27th Place S.E. Available 08/20/20 Custom Rental Home Puyallup with View - Custom home with lots of upgrades. This beautiful home with views offers a park like .41 acre yard with BBQ area and water features(Landscaping included with rent), Great room has soaring ceilings with a huge stone fireplace. Kitchen made for a chef with granite slab counter tops, 5 burner gas range, double oven, and 8 foot island with additional sink. 4 bedrooms have walk in closet, 3 have personal bathrooms extra bonus room and den. 4 car garage, covered deck, rounded off with A/C and R.V. parking. 1 year lease only.



(RLNE5886650)