All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1910 27th Place S.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1910 27th Place S.E.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1910 27th Place S.E.

1910 27th Place Southeast · (253) 299-2088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1910 27th Place Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 27th Place S.E. · Avail. Aug 20

$4,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1910 27th Place S.E. Available 08/20/20 Custom Rental Home Puyallup with View - Custom home with lots of upgrades. This beautiful home with views offers a park like .41 acre yard with BBQ area and water features(Landscaping included with rent), Great room has soaring ceilings with a huge stone fireplace. Kitchen made for a chef with granite slab counter tops, 5 burner gas range, double oven, and 8 foot island with additional sink. 4 bedrooms have walk in closet, 3 have personal bathrooms extra bonus room and den. 4 car garage, covered deck, rounded off with A/C and R.V. parking. 1 year lease only.

(RLNE5886650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 27th Place S.E. have any available units?
1910 27th Place S.E. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 27th Place S.E. have?
Some of 1910 27th Place S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 27th Place S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1910 27th Place S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 27th Place S.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 27th Place S.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1910 27th Place S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 1910 27th Place S.E. offers parking.
Does 1910 27th Place S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 27th Place S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 27th Place S.E. have a pool?
No, 1910 27th Place S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 1910 27th Place S.E. have accessible units?
No, 1910 27th Place S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 27th Place S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 27th Place S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1910 27th Place S.E.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity