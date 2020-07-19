All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1023 13th St. Ct. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1023 13th St. Ct. NW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

1023 13th St. Ct. NW

1023 13th Street Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1023 13th Street Court Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently updated duplex with two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, single car garage. Convenient downtown Puyallup location.

* Newer appliances, cabinetry, paint, and flooring throughout! (Dishwasher added since photo taken)
* Dining nook off kitchen
* Luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs
* Washer dryer hookups in the garage
* LARGE partially fenced rear yard

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

MONTHLY RENT: $1355.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1300.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, flat fee of $100.00 for water, sewer, storm, garbage to be paid with rent.

PETS: May be considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have any available units?
1023 13th St. Ct. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have?
Some of 1023 13th St. Ct. NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 13th St. Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1023 13th St. Ct. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 13th St. Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW offers parking.
Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 13th St. Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 13th St. Ct. NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle