Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 Available 08/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning, newly remodeled 2 bd, 2 ba Condo in Puyallup! Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Hardwood Laminate Flooring, Beautiful living room with a Gas Fireplace, nice size bedrooms, and spacious balcony. This condo is located in the Puyallup School District according to greatschools.org.



Rent: $1,595.00

Security Deposit: $1,550.00.



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



(RLNE5434626)