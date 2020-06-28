All apartments in Puyallup
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204

1002 9th Avenue Southeast · (253) 537-6500
Location

1002 9th Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 Available 08/20/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning, newly remodeled 2 bd, 2 ba Condo in Puyallup! Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Hardwood Laminate Flooring, Beautiful living room with a Gas Fireplace, nice size bedrooms, and spacious balcony. This condo is located in the Puyallup School District according to greatschools.org.

Rent: $1,595.00
Security Deposit: $1,550.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5434626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have any available units?
1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have?
Some of 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 is pet friendly.
Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 offer parking?
No, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 does not offer parking.
Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have a pool?
No, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 does not have a pool.
Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have accessible units?
No, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 9th Ave SE Unit H-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
