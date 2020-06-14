Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Poulsbo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
433 NE Inspiration Street
433 Northeast Inspiration Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
433 NE Inspiration Street Available 07/06/20 New Poulsbo Home - New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Poulsbo off Viking Way.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.
Results within 5 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Results within 10 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1836 sqft
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4768 NW Eldorado Blve
4768 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2074 sqft
Gorgeous water and mountain views- Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters-Hardwood floors in living/dining area and kitchen- Bonus room downstairs with gas fireplace and ceramic tile flooring- Large deck w/ see through panels to

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Poulsbo, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Poulsbo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

