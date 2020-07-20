All apartments in Poulsbo
600 NE Hostmark Street - Unit B
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

600 NE Hostmark Street - Unit B

600 Northeast Hostmark Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
All utilities included! - Extra large 300+ sq.ft. studio plus apartment right in the heart of Poulsbo. Nice upgrades and thoughtfully designed space. Kitchen with built-in desk area, separate "bedroom" area, bathroom with shower and stackable, full-size washer/dryer. Close to busses, downtown and highway. One parking space. Water, sewer, trash and electricity included! Available April 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE2733182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

