600 NE Hostmark Street - Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking recently renovated

All utilities included! - Extra large 300+ sq.ft. studio plus apartment right in the heart of Poulsbo. Nice upgrades and thoughtfully designed space. Kitchen with built-in desk area, separate "bedroom" area, bathroom with shower and stackable, full-size washer/dryer. Close to busses, downtown and highway. One parking space. Water, sewer, trash and electricity included! Available April 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE2733182)