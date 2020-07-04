403 NW O'Henry Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Poulsbo home in perfect location! - This lovely two story single family home is located in a new(er) built neighborhood with easy access to the Highway and walking distance to North Viking Transit Center! The neighborhood also boosts community parks and ample sidewalks for walking while staying safe during these tough times.



On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, large spacious kitchen with all appliances and access to the fully fenced in backyard as well as the garage and a 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms, all with large closets with the master bedroom having a walk-in closet. There are 2 full bathrooms on this floor as well as the utility closet that houses the washer & dryer hookups.



Small dogs are negotiable with refundable pet deposit and a monthly admin fee. Sorry no cats. All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility. There is a mini-split ductless heater which also allows for AC on those hot summer days.



No Cats Allowed



