All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 403 NW O'Henry Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
403 NW O'Henry Ct
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

403 NW O'Henry Ct

403 Northeast Ohenry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

403 Northeast Ohenry Court, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Poulsbo home in perfect location! - This lovely two story single family home is located in a new(er) built neighborhood with easy access to the Highway and walking distance to North Viking Transit Center! The neighborhood also boosts community parks and ample sidewalks for walking while staying safe during these tough times.

On the first floor you will find the living room, dining room, large spacious kitchen with all appliances and access to the fully fenced in backyard as well as the garage and a 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find 3 good sized bedrooms, all with large closets with the master bedroom having a walk-in closet. There are 2 full bathrooms on this floor as well as the utility closet that houses the washer & dryer hookups.

Small dogs are negotiable with refundable pet deposit and a monthly admin fee. Sorry no cats. All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility. There is a mini-split ductless heater which also allows for AC on those hot summer days.

To see a list of all our available rentals or to schedule a showing today please visit our website at lcpmwa.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5693636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have any available units?
403 NW O'Henry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have?
Some of 403 NW O'Henry Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 NW O'Henry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
403 NW O'Henry Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 NW O'Henry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 NW O'Henry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 403 NW O'Henry Ct offers parking.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 NW O'Henry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have a pool?
No, 403 NW O'Henry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have accessible units?
No, 403 NW O'Henry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 NW O'Henry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 NW O'Henry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 NW O'Henry Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 1 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 Bedrooms
Poulsbo Apartments with BalconyPoulsbo Apartments with Parking
Poulsbo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College