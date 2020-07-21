396 NE Inspiration Street

Amenities

Newer 3 bedroom home near Downtown Poulsbo - 3 bedroom two story unit located in Summerset! Master Bedroom has a full ensuite!! Newer Central Highland Craftsman home built in 2016. Home include A/C. Stainless Appliances including Refrigerator Stove/oven, Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer. Located just minutes from schools, local restaurants, shopping, marinas and Downtown Poulsbo. Close proximity to Bajor Submarine Base and Silverdale. Easy access to East Puget Sound by being centrally located to Kingston and Bainbridge Island Ferries. Private Park located within development for your enjoyment. Well maintained home in a conveniently located neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed



