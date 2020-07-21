All apartments in Poulsbo
Find more places like 19841 Mosjon Cir NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poulsbo, WA
/
19841 Mosjon Cir NE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

19841 Mosjon Cir NE

19841 Mosjon Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poulsbo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19841 Mosjon Circle Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bedroom, two bathroom home is available September 1st! Beautifully updated home with new bathrooms, updated kitchen and appliances and spacious bedrooms all on one story. Located in North Kitsap School District, close to schools, downtown Poulsbo, farmer's markets and shopping. Monthly yard maintenance included in rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No smoking. One dog under 30 lbs upon owner approval. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have any available units?
19841 Mosjon Cir NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have?
Some of 19841 Mosjon Cir NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19841 Mosjon Cir NE currently offering any rent specials?
19841 Mosjon Cir NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19841 Mosjon Cir NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE is pet friendly.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE offer parking?
No, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE does not offer parking.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have a pool?
No, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE does not have a pool.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have accessible units?
No, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19841 Mosjon Cir NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19841 Mosjon Cir NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoulsbo Apartments with Balconies
Poulsbo Apartments with GymsPoulsbo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poulsbo Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College