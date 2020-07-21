19841 Mosjon Cir NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This three bedroom, two bathroom home is available September 1st! Beautifully updated home with new bathrooms, updated kitchen and appliances and spacious bedrooms all on one story. Located in North Kitsap School District, close to schools, downtown Poulsbo, farmer's markets and shopping. Monthly yard maintenance included in rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. No smoking. One dog under 30 lbs upon owner approval. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.