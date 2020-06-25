731 Glenmore Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this 1689 square foot home which features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office! The kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets, an island & natural gas cooking plus separate dining room. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace with loads of natural light. Master suite is incredibly generous in size from the 5-piece master bath to the walk in closet. Small fenced backyard deck with view of common areas. Convenient location close to shopping, ferry, schools & bus lines. This is a small pet friendly home with additional security deposit and approved pet screening.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 1/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

