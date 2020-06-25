All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

731 Glenmore Loop

731 Glenmore Loop · No Longer Available
Location

731 Glenmore Loop, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

Come see this 1689 square foot home which features 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office! The kitchen has plenty of counter space, cabinets, an island & natural gas cooking plus separate dining room. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace with loads of natural light. Master suite is incredibly generous in size from the 5-piece master bath to the walk in closet. Small fenced backyard deck with view of common areas. Convenient location close to shopping, ferry, schools & bus lines. This is a small pet friendly home with additional security deposit and approved pet screening.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 1/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Glenmore Loop have any available units?
731 Glenmore Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 731 Glenmore Loop have?
Some of 731 Glenmore Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Glenmore Loop currently offering any rent specials?
731 Glenmore Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Glenmore Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Glenmore Loop is pet friendly.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop offer parking?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not offer parking.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop have a pool?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not have a pool.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop have accessible units?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Glenmore Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Glenmore Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

