Port Orchard, WA
5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:15 PM

5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW

5998 Mccormick Woods Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5998 Mccormick Woods Drive Southwest, Port Orchard, WA 98367

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Living the Dream in Port Orchard Community with Space to Spare! - Welcome yourself home to this amazing golf course style living community, with a playground right around the corner and your backyard buts up to a green belt. Large home offers Laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, office and hallway, kitchen has gas cook top, island for additional counter space, garden window and open concept to family room and casual dining area, family room has gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and built in entertainment cabinets, sliding glass doors out to your deck for entertaining, ceiling fan for circulation on those warm Summer days, laundry room, washer / dryer hook-ups with access to 2car garage, on main level walk through your glass doors to an office space with cabinets and a large storage closet, half bath on main level, 3bdrs. upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, Large master suite with skylight in bathroom for natural light, walk in closet with mirror doors, ceiling fan in master bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Mother in Law space has separate entrance and fresh paint. New hot water heater just installed in mother in law space. SMALL PET under 15lbs MAYBE NEGOTIABLE AND IF APPROVED AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT WILL BE REQUIRED. Will need an appointment to view this home. . (MT, CN)
Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4039314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have any available units?
5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have?
Some of 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW offers parking.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have a pool?
No, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
