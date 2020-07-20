5998 McCormick Woods Dr SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Living the Dream in Port Orchard Community with Space to Spare! - Welcome yourself home to this amazing golf course style living community, with a playground right around the corner and your backyard buts up to a green belt. Large home offers Laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, office and hallway, kitchen has gas cook top, island for additional counter space, garden window and open concept to family room and casual dining area, family room has gas fireplace, soaring ceilings and built in entertainment cabinets, sliding glass doors out to your deck for entertaining, ceiling fan for circulation on those warm Summer days, laundry room, washer / dryer hook-ups with access to 2car garage, on main level walk through your glass doors to an office space with cabinets and a large storage closet, half bath on main level, 3bdrs. upstairs with 2 full bathrooms, Large master suite with skylight in bathroom for natural light, walk in closet with mirror doors, ceiling fan in master bedroom and vaulted ceilings. Mother in Law space has separate entrance and fresh paint. New hot water heater just installed in mother in law space. SMALL PET under 15lbs MAYBE NEGOTIABLE AND IF APPROVED AN ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT WILL BE REQUIRED. Will need an appointment to view this home. . (MT, CN)

Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



