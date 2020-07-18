All apartments in Port Orchard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:43 PM

451 Perry Avenue North

451 Perry Avenue North · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2024423
Location

451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible views in prime location minutes from downtown Port Orchard, this townhome features updated granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and new carpet throughout. The kitchen with a separate bar area, living room, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom are all upstairs. Right off the entry is the third bedroom leading to the three-quarter bathroom with laundry, and access to the basement. The spacious third bedroom is a great versatile space that can be used for a separate living room or den. Low maintenance yard. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner after lease signing.

Take a virtual tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6401a813-a534-4edf-8b39-9cfd17a03b3b?setAttribution=mls

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Perry Avenue North have any available units?
451 Perry Avenue North has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 451 Perry Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
451 Perry Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Perry Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North offer parking?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North have a pool?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Perry Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Perry Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
