451 Perry Avenue North

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Incredible views in prime location minutes from downtown Port Orchard, this townhome features updated granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and new carpet throughout. The kitchen with a separate bar area, living room, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom are all upstairs. Right off the entry is the third bedroom leading to the three-quarter bathroom with laundry, and access to the basement. The spacious third bedroom is a great versatile space that can be used for a separate living room or den. Low maintenance yard. No pets. This home will be managed by the owner after lease signing.



Take a virtual tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6401a813-a534-4edf-8b39-9cfd17a03b3b?setAttribution=mls



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.