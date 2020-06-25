All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 4218 Andasio Loop SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
4218 Andasio Loop SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

4218 Andasio Loop SE

4218 Andasio Loop SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4218 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction home 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Anasio Village - This lovely home is approx. 1,900 sq. ft. and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, an island and is open to the dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a loft/bonus room with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a large master bedroom. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom with double sinks and large shower. The laundry is located upstairs and washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. Located close to the ferry and HWY 16 access this home is a must see. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4218 Andasio Loop SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Rent: $1,950.00/ month
Deposit: $1,850.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5492115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have any available units?
4218 Andasio Loop SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have?
Some of 4218 Andasio Loop SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Andasio Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Andasio Loop SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Andasio Loop SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 Andasio Loop SE is pet friendly.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Andasio Loop SE offers parking.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 Andasio Loop SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have a pool?
No, 4218 Andasio Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 4218 Andasio Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Andasio Loop SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Andasio Loop SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Andasio Loop SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 2 BedroomsPort Orchard 3 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with ParkingPort Orchard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Orchard Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College