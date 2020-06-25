Amenities
New Construction home 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Anasio Village - This lovely home is approx. 1,900 sq. ft. and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, an island and is open to the dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a loft/bonus room with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a large master bedroom. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom with double sinks and large shower. The laundry is located upstairs and washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. Located close to the ferry and HWY 16 access this home is a must see. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.
4218 Andasio Loop SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Rent: $1,950.00/ month
Deposit: $1,850.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
McNally Management
