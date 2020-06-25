Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New Construction home 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Anasio Village - This lovely home is approx. 1,900 sq. ft. and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, an island and is open to the dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a loft/bonus room with 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a large master bedroom. The master bedroom has an attached master bathroom with double sinks and large shower. The laundry is located upstairs and washer and dryer are included. The home has an attached two car garage. Located close to the ferry and HWY 16 access this home is a must see. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



4218 Andasio Loop SE

Port Orchard, WA 98366



Rent: $1,950.00/ month

Deposit: $1,850.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5492115)