Port Orchard, WA
355 Blackstone Court
Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:28 PM

355 Blackstone Court

355 Blackstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

355 Blackstone Court, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Well maintained 2 story Port Orchard home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Vaulted ceilings in the living room creates an open and inviting space that draws in natural light. The family room includes a gas fireplace. Kitchen is open and includes a breakfast area. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual shower heads. Laundry room has hookups for either a gas or electric dryer. The backyard leads to natural and undeveloped green belt. Cats and dogs up to 40lbs with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today for a showing of this fabulous home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 3/13/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Blackstone Court have any available units?
355 Blackstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 355 Blackstone Court have?
Some of 355 Blackstone Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Blackstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
355 Blackstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Blackstone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Blackstone Court is pet friendly.
Does 355 Blackstone Court offer parking?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not offer parking.
Does 355 Blackstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Blackstone Court have a pool?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 355 Blackstone Court have accessible units?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Blackstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Blackstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Blackstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
