355 Blackstone Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Well maintained 2 story Port Orchard home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Vaulted ceilings in the living room creates an open and inviting space that draws in natural light. The family room includes a gas fireplace. Kitchen is open and includes a breakfast area. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features a large walk-in closet and a private bathroom with dual shower heads. Laundry room has hookups for either a gas or electric dryer. The backyard leads to natural and undeveloped green belt. Cats and dogs up to 40lbs with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today for a showing of this fabulous home.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 3/13/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.