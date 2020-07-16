2125 Indigo Pointe Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near shopping and highway. Low maintenance yard. Newer carpet, gas range, all bedrooms and laundry hookups are located upstairs. Master with private full bath. Pets may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991336?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/14/20



