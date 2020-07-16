All apartments in Port Orchard
2125 Indigo Pointe Place

2125 Indigo Pointe Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1991336
Location

2125 Indigo Pointe Place, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near shopping and highway. Low maintenance yard. Newer carpet, gas range, all bedrooms and laundry hookups are located upstairs. Master with private full bath. Pets may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Use this link to schedule a showing: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991336?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available 7/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have any available units?
2125 Indigo Pointe Place has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have?
Some of 2125 Indigo Pointe Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Indigo Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Indigo Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Indigo Pointe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place offer parking?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not offer parking.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have a pool?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have accessible units?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Indigo Pointe Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 Indigo Pointe Place does not have units with air conditioning.
