2109 Indigo Pointe Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Port Orchard pet friendly home with fenced back yard! - This home, located in Port Orchard, WA, is centrally located to schools, parks, entertainment and shopping! Pet friendly with a fully fenced in back yard, this one won't last long!



This split- level home has everything you could want with storage space to spare! A beautifully vaulted ceiling entry brings you into the main floor, with stairs leading up to the Master bedroom with a full bath & walk-in closet, as well as 2 other good sized bedrooms and another full hallway bathroom.



The downstairs, the family room is equipped with a gas fireplace and has an open floor concept with the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has all your needed appliances, lots of cabinet space, a large pantry, granite counter tops and an eat-in island. There is a slider from the family room onto the top deck with stairs leading to the bottom deck. This private landscaped backyard oasis is fully fenced in! Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee. (Petscreening.com to required for all pets. This link can be found on our website.)



All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility. Gas heat helps lower your monthly Winter bills!

Amenity Included* - An added portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



For a list of all our listings or to schedule a viewing please visit lcpmwa.com Or call our Office at 360-698-3829.



