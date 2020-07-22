All apartments in Port Orchard
2109 Indigo Pointe Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

2109 Indigo Pointe Place

2109 Indigo Pointe Place · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Indigo Pointe Place, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Port Orchard pet friendly home with fenced back yard! - This home, located in Port Orchard, WA, is centrally located to schools, parks, entertainment and shopping! Pet friendly with a fully fenced in back yard, this one won't last long!

This split- level home has everything you could want with storage space to spare! A beautifully vaulted ceiling entry brings you into the main floor, with stairs leading up to the Master bedroom with a full bath & walk-in closet, as well as 2 other good sized bedrooms and another full hallway bathroom.

The downstairs, the family room is equipped with a gas fireplace and has an open floor concept with the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has all your needed appliances, lots of cabinet space, a large pantry, granite counter tops and an eat-in island. There is a slider from the family room onto the top deck with stairs leading to the bottom deck. This private landscaped backyard oasis is fully fenced in! Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet admin fee. (Petscreening.com to required for all pets. This link can be found on our website.)

All utilities are separate and tenant responsibility. Gas heat helps lower your monthly Winter bills!
*Bonus
Amenity Included* - An added portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a list of all our listings or to schedule a viewing please visit lcpmwa.com Or call our Office at 360-698-3829.

(RLNE5266917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have any available units?
2109 Indigo Pointe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have?
Some of 2109 Indigo Pointe Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Indigo Pointe Place currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Indigo Pointe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Indigo Pointe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place offers parking.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have a pool?
No, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have accessible units?
No, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Indigo Pointe Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Indigo Pointe Place has units with air conditioning.
