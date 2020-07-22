1100 Portland Avenue

Amenities

4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in convenient Port Orchard location. Master bedroom and one other bedroom on the main floor and 2 additional bedrooms downstairs in daylight basement area. Extra large family room downstairs. Open kitchen, dining and living room with newer appliances. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Across street from community center. Nice back deck and large fenced back/side yard. Pets considered on case by case basis with extra security deposit. Garage. Available April 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE5417675)