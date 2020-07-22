All apartments in Port Orchard
1100 Portland Avenue
1100 Portland Avenue

1100 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Portland Avenue, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in convenient Port Orchard location. Master bedroom and one other bedroom on the main floor and 2 additional bedrooms downstairs in daylight basement area. Extra large family room downstairs. Open kitchen, dining and living room with newer appliances. Washer/dryer in laundry room. Across street from community center. Nice back deck and large fenced back/side yard. Pets considered on case by case basis with extra security deposit. Garage. Available April 1. Tenant liability insurance required. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE5417675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

