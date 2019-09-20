All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

6720 139th PL SW

6720 139th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6720 139th Place Southwest, Picnic Point, WA 98026
Picnic Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Picnic Point Home!!! -
Fabulous Sound and Island Views!!! Located in Picnic Point on a 1/4 acre Private cul-de-sac. This Bright & Spacious Multi-level home offers 4 Bdrms. ..2.5 Baths. .. 3379 ASF. .. Living Room. .. Dining Room. .. Den w/ Built in shelves. .. Rec Room w/ Wet bar. .. Master suite w/ beautiful Walk-in Closet and Ensuite. Also includes Vaulted ceilings. .. Hardwood floors. .. Newer carpet. .. Security system. .. 3 Fireplaces. .. 3 Car garage.

No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4906063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 139th PL SW have any available units?
6720 139th PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 6720 139th PL SW have?
Some of 6720 139th PL SW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 139th PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
6720 139th PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 139th PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 139th PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 6720 139th PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 6720 139th PL SW offers parking.
Does 6720 139th PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 139th PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 139th PL SW have a pool?
No, 6720 139th PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 6720 139th PL SW have accessible units?
No, 6720 139th PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 139th PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6720 139th PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6720 139th PL SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6720 139th PL SW does not have units with air conditioning.
