6720 139th PL SW

Picnic Point Home!!! -

Fabulous Sound and Island Views!!! Located in Picnic Point on a 1/4 acre Private cul-de-sac. This Bright & Spacious Multi-level home offers 4 Bdrms. ..2.5 Baths. .. 3379 ASF. .. Living Room. .. Dining Room. .. Den w/ Built in shelves. .. Rec Room w/ Wet bar. .. Master suite w/ beautiful Walk-in Closet and Ensuite. Also includes Vaulted ceilings. .. Hardwood floors. .. Newer carpet. .. Security system. .. 3 Fireplaces. .. 3 Car garage.



No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $10,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



