14619 47th Ave W

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending!!!! $500.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! Lake Serene Rambler! Large Lot with Fully Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage! - HURRY, APPLY TODAY and get $500.00 off your first month's rent.

This lovely Lake Serene rambler features 3 beds, 1 bath, large lot with fully fenced yard and two-car garage! Enjoy a beautiful patio and entertaining space with a second living room! The home has new carpet, fresh paint and gas fireplace. Appliances include W/D, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric stove. 3 min drive/15 min walk to shopping. Quick access to hwy 99 and i-5. Brand new carpet!



SQ FT:1288



YEAR BUILT: 1979



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Forest Green



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Serene Lake

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View

HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Up to 2 dogs, must be less than 40 lbs.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1750

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

