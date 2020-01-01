14619 47th Ave W

Amenities
Application Pending!!!! $500.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! Lake Serene Rambler! Large Lot with Fully Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage! - HURRY, APPLY TODAY and get $500.00 off your first month's rent.
This lovely Lake Serene rambler features 3 beds, 1 bath, large lot with fully fenced yard and two-car garage! Enjoy a beautiful patio and entertaining space with a second living room! The home has new carpet, fresh paint and gas fireplace. Appliances include W/D, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric stove. 3 min drive/15 min walk to shopping. Quick access to hwy 99 and i-5. Brand new carpet!
SQ FT:1288
YEAR BUILT: 1979
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Forest Green
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Serene Lake
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View
HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Up to 2 dogs, must be less than 40 lbs.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5254326)