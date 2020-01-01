All apartments in Picnic Point
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

14619 47th Ave W

14619 47th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

14619 47th Avenue West, Picnic Point, WA 98087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending!!!! $500.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! Lake Serene Rambler! Large Lot with Fully Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage! - HURRY, APPLY TODAY and get $500.00 off your first month's rent.
This lovely Lake Serene rambler features 3 beds, 1 bath, large lot with fully fenced yard and two-car garage! Enjoy a beautiful patio and entertaining space with a second living room! The home has new carpet, fresh paint and gas fireplace. Appliances include W/D, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and electric stove. 3 min drive/15 min walk to shopping. Quick access to hwy 99 and i-5. Brand new carpet!

SQ FT:1288

YEAR BUILT: 1979

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Forest Green

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Serene Lake
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Olympic View
HIGH SCHOOL: Kamiak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Up to 2 dogs, must be less than 40 lbs.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1750
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5254326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14619 47th Ave W have any available units?
14619 47th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Picnic Point, WA.
What amenities does 14619 47th Ave W have?
Some of 14619 47th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14619 47th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
14619 47th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14619 47th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 14619 47th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 14619 47th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 14619 47th Ave W offers parking.
Does 14619 47th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14619 47th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14619 47th Ave W have a pool?
No, 14619 47th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 14619 47th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 14619 47th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 14619 47th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14619 47th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 14619 47th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14619 47th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
