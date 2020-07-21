All apartments in Parkwood
2881 Rocky Creek Lane
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

2881 Rocky Creek Lane

2881 Rocky Creek Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Rocky Creek Lane Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Port Orchard Home - This spacious home is nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and more. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and large rec room downstairs with the main living area upstairs. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Large fenced backyard. Deck off the rec room. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now.

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE2828269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

