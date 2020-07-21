2881 Rocky Creek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Port Orchard Home - This spacious home is nestled in a well established and quiet neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and more. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and large rec room downstairs with the main living area upstairs. Two car garage with plenty of storage. Large fenced backyard. Deck off the rec room. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now.



**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**



(RLNE2828269)