Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:51 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkwood, WA

Finding an apartment in Parkwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Results within 5 miles of Parkwood
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
934 Dwight Street
934 Dwight Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1588 sqft
934 Dwight Street - Charming 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in great neighborhood. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Formal living, dining, and family room. Fenced back yard, Huge detached shop for your vehicles or extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1181 Landover Place
1181 Landover Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in the Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1943 Northeast Barnett Street
1943 Northeast Barnett Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
365 Scotland Court
365 Scotland Court, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1684 sqft
Beautiful Port Orchard 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in the great Eaglecrest neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room and bonus room. Living room with a cozy gas fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1737 N Callow Ave
1737 North Callow Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
3-bedroom 2-bathroom home. Walking distance from PSNS, Olympic College, Safeway, Kitsap Way.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1533 Puget Dr E
1533 Puget Drive East, Manchester, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1464 sqft
1533 Puget Dr E - Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is waiting for you. Wonderful wrap-around deck for Summer BBQs. Enjoy your outside activities in the huge fenced-in back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Parkwood
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
23 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parkwood, WA

Finding an apartment in Parkwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

