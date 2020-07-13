Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Parkwood, WA with parking

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3463 Balsam Blvd. SE
3463 Balsam Boulevard Southeast, Parkwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2144 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Port Orchard - This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room and a gas fireplace. Recently remodeled kitchen with a deck to the fenced in back yard and large rec room on the lower level.
Results within 1 mile of Parkwood

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
451 Perry Avenue North
451 Perry Avenue North, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
If you want views to die for, proximity to everything Port Orchard has to offer, come see this home! This home features 3 bedroom, 1.75 baths with new carpet, updated kitchen with separate bar area.
Results within 5 miles of Parkwood
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
915 Nebraska Street
915 Nebraska Street Southeast, Manchester, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
915 Nebraska Street Available 08/15/20 915 Nebraska Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home in Manchester, 915 Nebraska Street SE, Port Orchard WA 98366. Rent $1500.00 Deposit $1450.00.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3924 Redemption Ave SE
3924 Redemption Avenue Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1425 sqft
three bedroom duplex - three bedroom duplex No Pets Allowed (RLNE3192286)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bremerton
823 Dr Ml King Way
823 Dr Ml King Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
Amazing apt located in downtown Bremerton. Private two bedroom one bath apt above a garage. Comes with reserved outdoor parking. 12 Month Lease. No pets.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1970 Sidney Ave #201
1970 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard. Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Maltese Ct
280 Maltese Ct, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1240 sqft
280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1778 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
1710 Sunn Fjord Lane K-207 Available 07/15/20 2BR/1BA condo at Sunn Fjord! - Ground level 2BR/1.5BA in the Sunn Fjord community. Kitchen with all appliances, and utility closet with washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
4222 Andasio Loop SE
4222 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
2105 sqft
This brand-new home is located at the new Andasio Village in Port Orchard. You will be the first to live at this designer home! Home greets you with a covered front porch and an airy 2-story vaulted entry with natural light and open concept.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Springs
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road
6922 Northeast Baker Hill Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bed/bath sublet and much more! Looking for a housemate to share cozy remodeled rambler. Needs to be clean, tidy, and reliable.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
646 Washington Ave - 1
646 Washington Ave, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
853 sqft
Commuters Dream! Experience one of the best views in Bremerton from this historic water view penthouse suite adjacent to the Manette Bridge in downtown Bremerton. Just a short walk to the Seattle ferry, PSNS, restaurants and nightlife.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parkwood, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parkwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

