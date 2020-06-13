Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Parkwood, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Results within 5 miles of Parkwood
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1812 S Marine Dr
1812 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
716 sqft
Enjoy your own retreat close to town. Beautiful Oyster Bay waterfront 2 bedroom cabin with gorgeous large deck, 2 car carport and its own "man cave" or "she shed" finished basement, water access- with space to put your kayak/small boat.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 W Sunn Fjord Ln Unit K-310
1710 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 Bed Condo with WATER VIEW! - Come enjoy this 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2402 Seringa Ave
2402 Seringa Ave, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1987 sqft
2402 Seringa Ave Available 07/15/20 Newly Built 4BD/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Alaska Ave E
1050 Alaska Avenue East, Manchester, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
1050 Alaska Ave E Available 06/29/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH! - Jump on this cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath fast because it will not last long! You'll notice the care this remodel went through with the wood accent walls in the living room and tile

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 Long Lake Rd SE
6908 Long Lake Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
752 sqft
6908 Long Lake Rd SE Available 07/01/20 Live on Long Lake at this Beautiful Cozy Updated Home....

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1533 Puget Dr E
1533 Puget Drive East, Manchester, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1464 sqft
1533 Puget Dr E - Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is waiting for you. Wonderful wrap-around deck for Summer BBQs. Enjoy your outside activities in the huge fenced-in back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.

1 of 7

Last updated December 11 at 05:05am
1 Unit Available
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
698 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Parkwood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
23 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Parkwood, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Parkwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

