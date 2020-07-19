All apartments in Parkland
9710 Croft St. S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9710 Croft St. S

9710 Croft St S · No Longer Available
Location

9710 Croft St S, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated One Bedroom House!! - Beautiful Updated one bedroom home.
Fresh interior with all appliances included !

Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, lovely plank flooring, Washer & Dryer, Fully Fenced yard and Spacious deck in the back yard.

Rent is $1120.00 per month
Monthly water & sewer is $99.00 (payable to Vista)
Total monthly payment is $1219.00 per month

Security deposit $1120.00
1 small dog ok with additional pet fee ($250) + pet deposit ($250) - $500 per pet

Tenant pays electric and trash in their own name.

Application fee: $60 per adult
Admin Fee: 250.00

For information and appointment to view, please call 253.845.7368

9710 Croft St S
Tacoma WA 98444

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3562926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 Croft St. S have any available units?
9710 Croft St. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 9710 Croft St. S have?
Some of 9710 Croft St. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 Croft St. S currently offering any rent specials?
9710 Croft St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 Croft St. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9710 Croft St. S is pet friendly.
Does 9710 Croft St. S offer parking?
No, 9710 Croft St. S does not offer parking.
Does 9710 Croft St. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9710 Croft St. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 Croft St. S have a pool?
No, 9710 Croft St. S does not have a pool.
Does 9710 Croft St. S have accessible units?
No, 9710 Croft St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 Croft St. S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 Croft St. S has units with dishwashers.
Does 9710 Croft St. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9710 Croft St. S does not have units with air conditioning.
