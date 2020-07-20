All apartments in Parkland
9624 16th Ave Ct S

9624 16th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

9624 16th Ave S, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated - Brand new remodeled duplex, "studs out". Everything is brand new. Very close to bus lines and easy access to I - 5 for those who need quick JBLM commute. BIG bedrooms with huge closets. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom each side, with just over 1500 sq ft. Fully fenced backyard. Each side has it's own fenced yard. Single car garage, each side. Hard floors are luxury vinyl plank. No cats. Single small to medium size dog possible. Pet fee. Professional landscaping included in the price.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5391331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have any available units?
9624 16th Ave Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 9624 16th Ave Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
9624 16th Ave Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 16th Ave Ct S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9624 16th Ave Ct S is pet friendly.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 9624 16th Ave Ct S offers parking.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9624 16th Ave Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have a pool?
No, 9624 16th Ave Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have accessible units?
No, 9624 16th Ave Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9624 16th Ave Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9624 16th Ave Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9624 16th Ave Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
