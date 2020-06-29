All apartments in Parkland
Last updated March 6 2020

744 116th Street E

744 116th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

744 116th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - Lovely home features great room concept, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, and single car attached garage. Low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.

Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Income $4950
3 years of good and verifiable rental history
Rental Terms:
$1650 Rent
$1650 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum

#3051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 116th Street E have any available units?
744 116th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 744 116th Street E have?
Some of 744 116th Street E's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 116th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
744 116th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 116th Street E pet-friendly?
No, 744 116th Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 744 116th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 744 116th Street E offers parking.
Does 744 116th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 116th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 116th Street E have a pool?
No, 744 116th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 744 116th Street E have accessible units?
No, 744 116th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 744 116th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 116th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 116th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 116th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.

