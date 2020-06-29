744 116th Street E

Amenities
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - Lovely home features great room concept, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, and single car attached garage. Low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.
Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Income $4950
3 years of good and verifiable rental history
Rental Terms:
$1650 Rent
$1650 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum
#3051
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5487506)