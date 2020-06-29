744 116th Street E

Amenities

3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - Lovely home features great room concept, gas fireplace, breakfast bar, and single car attached garage. Low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.



Minimum Rental Qualifications:

Credit score 600 (All Adults)

Income $4950

3 years of good and verifiable rental history

Rental Terms:

$1650 Rent

$1650 Security Deposit

$40 App Fee Per Adult

$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.

1 year lease minimum



#3051



No Pets Allowed



