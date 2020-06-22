608-118th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Deck off kitchen slider. Large fully fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer in 1 car garage. This home is ready for move in now!! Apply asap!! Sorry no pets allowed! Deposit $1695 App $50 per adult over 18



