608-118th St S

Amenities
AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Deck off kitchen slider. Large fully fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer in 1 car garage. This home is ready for move in now!! Apply asap!! Sorry no pets allowed! Deposit $1695 App $50 per adult over 18
For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003
BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way, Suite 106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office (253)531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010
*See all of our listings and APPLY ONLINE at: www.BCI-properties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4011167)