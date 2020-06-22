All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 608-118th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
608-118th St S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

608-118th St S

608 118th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

608 118th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE SOON!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in the heart of Parkland near PLU. Open vaulted ceiling as you walk into the living room with hardwood floors. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Deck off kitchen slider. Large fully fenced back yard. Washer/Dryer in 1 car garage. This home is ready for move in now!! Apply asap!! Sorry no pets allowed! Deposit $1695 App $50 per adult over 18

For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way, Suite 106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office (253)531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

*See all of our listings and APPLY ONLINE at: www.BCI-properties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4011167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608-118th St S have any available units?
608-118th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 608-118th St S have?
Some of 608-118th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608-118th St S currently offering any rent specials?
608-118th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608-118th St S pet-friendly?
No, 608-118th St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 608-118th St S offer parking?
Yes, 608-118th St S does offer parking.
Does 608-118th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608-118th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608-118th St S have a pool?
No, 608-118th St S does not have a pool.
Does 608-118th St S have accessible units?
No, 608-118th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 608-118th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 608-118th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608-118th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 608-118th St S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College