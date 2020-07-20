All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 520 144th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
520 144th Street South
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

520 144th Street South

520 144th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

520 144th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, fenced back yard, large shed FOR tenant use. There is a mother in law unit in back, we ask that you do not bother the tenant. Large covered back porch, lawn care may/may not be provided at additional costs. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas stove, double wall oven, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets. Large pantry with pull out shelving. Dining area, double sided gas fireplace, Oak flooring through-out the home and tile in kitchen and dining room. Security system not monitored,. Newer furnace and Air conditioning for hot summers. Bedrooms have updated closet organizers for extra closet space. Neighborhood of "Oak-wood Terrace". Garage converted to a spacious family room with plenty of storage with laminate flooring. Also Inside converted garage is a large laundry room with a deep sink. w/d hook-ups. The yard is equipped with a Sprinkler System.

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Electric: Split between units based on usage 60% large home 40% front home
Water: $35 in addition to rent
Sewer: $52 in addition to rent
Gas: PSE
Refuse: PC
School District: Franklin Pierce

Pets Negotiable: dogs under 20lbs
$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee
$250.00 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3382

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/20/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 144th Street South have any available units?
520 144th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 520 144th Street South have?
Some of 520 144th Street South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 144th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
520 144th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 144th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 144th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 520 144th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 520 144th Street South offers parking.
Does 520 144th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 144th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 144th Street South have a pool?
No, 520 144th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 520 144th Street South have accessible units?
No, 520 144th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 520 144th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 144th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 144th Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 144th Street South has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College