520 144th Street South

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, fenced back yard, large shed FOR tenant use. There is a mother in law unit in back, we ask that you do not bother the tenant. Large covered back porch, lawn care may/may not be provided at additional costs. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, gas stove, double wall oven, granite counter tops, lots of cabinets. Large pantry with pull out shelving. Dining area, double sided gas fireplace, Oak flooring through-out the home and tile in kitchen and dining room. Security system not monitored,. Newer furnace and Air conditioning for hot summers. Bedrooms have updated closet organizers for extra closet space. Neighborhood of "Oak-wood Terrace". Garage converted to a spacious family room with plenty of storage with laminate flooring. Also Inside converted garage is a large laundry room with a deep sink. w/d hook-ups. The yard is equipped with a Sprinkler System.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Electric: Split between units based on usage 60% large home 40% front home

Water: $35 in addition to rent

Sewer: $52 in addition to rent

Gas: PSE

Refuse: PC

School District: Franklin Pierce



Pets Negotiable: dogs under 20lbs

$250.00 Non Refundable Pet Fee

$250.00 Non Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non- Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3382



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 11/20/19

