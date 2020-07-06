2014 137th Street Court South

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Consider yourself home in this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,572 sqft of living space and fireplace, all on an oversized lot! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood! Minutes from JBLM and beyond for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!



Step inside and into the great living room anchored in 2 large windows. The dining room flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets and large window. The family room is anchored in a cozy brick fireplace and allows access to the outside.



Down a short hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with a shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bath!



The large, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and gatherings.



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.