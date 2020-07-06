All apartments in Parkland
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

2014 137th Street Court South

2014 137th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Location

2014 137th Street Court South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Consider yourself home in this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler! Complete with 1,572 sqft of living space and fireplace, all on an oversized lot! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood! Minutes from JBLM and beyond for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Step inside and into the great living room anchored in 2 large windows. The dining room flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets and large window. The family room is anchored in a cozy brick fireplace and allows access to the outside.

Down a short hall are 2 adorable bedrooms with a shared hall bath. The master bedroom boasts an en suite bath!

The large, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and gatherings.

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,875, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 137th Street Court South have any available units?
2014 137th Street Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 2014 137th Street Court South currently offering any rent specials?
2014 137th Street Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 137th Street Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 137th Street Court South is pet friendly.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South offer parking?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not offer parking.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South have a pool?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not have a pool.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South have accessible units?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 137th Street Court South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 137th Street Court South does not have units with air conditioning.

