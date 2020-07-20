14705 9th Ave Ct E

Amenities

2BR/1BA Single Family House - Tacoma - Pending Applications****** Available Now! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - nice sized kitchen and living room. Covered porch to enjoy the home's 2 acres of land. Covered parking and lots of storage as well. New carpet and fresh paint. Fully fenced yard for your pets to enjoy. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Please fill out an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com and our showing coordinator will reach out to schedule an appointment. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Thank you!



