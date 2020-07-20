All apartments in Parkland
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

14705 9th Ave Ct E

14705 9th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

14705 9th Avenue Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR/1BA Single Family House - Tacoma - Pending Applications****** Available Now! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - nice sized kitchen and living room. Covered porch to enjoy the home's 2 acres of land. Covered parking and lots of storage as well. New carpet and fresh paint. Fully fenced yard for your pets to enjoy. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Please fill out an application at www.remaxcountryrentals.com and our showing coordinator will reach out to schedule an appointment. Pet rent is $30 per pet per month upon approval. Thank you!

City of Tacoma informational website - https://www.cityoftacoma.org/rentalhousingcode
Access to information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases and register to vote.

(RLNE4852984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have any available units?
14705 9th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have?
Some of 14705 9th Ave Ct E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14705 9th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
14705 9th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14705 9th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14705 9th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 14705 9th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14705 9th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 14705 9th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 14705 9th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 14705 9th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14705 9th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 14705 9th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
