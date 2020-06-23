14615 9th Ave Ct E

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath, 2.25 Acres on Clover Creek! - Wonderfully secluded yet close to JBLM, schools, shopping and transportation. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 2518 sq ft home has been kept in great condition. Lot's of room to spread out in. There is a wood stove with insert and also a heat pump for those unpredictable Washington days. Large 2 car garage with workshop area. Sit on the partially covered back patio and watch the quiet Clover Creek river flow, or even go fishing! The home is on apprx 2.25 acres and is not fenced. Please fill out an application at https://remaxcountryrentals.com/vacancies/ and our Showing Coordinator will contact you.



(RLNE2761137)