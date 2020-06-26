All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 14410 4th Avenue Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
14410 4th Avenue Ct E
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:13 AM

14410 4th Avenue Ct E

14410 4th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14410 4th Avenue Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! We have a 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler with 1682 sq ft located on a quiet street for rent! Open island kitchen leads to family room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a gas fireplace with wood floors throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer dryer hookups. The master bedroom has French doors and a 5 piece bath and a soaking tub, walk in closet. Fully fenced yard, Small pets allowed for additional cost, max two. Available on 05 June. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at Haven Real Estate today at 615-787-7949!

** Tenant selection is based on meeting a minimum credit score, income must be no less than 3x the cost of rent and complete application ($45)

To apply, please visit: https://www.avail.co/l/8120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have any available units?
14410 4th Avenue Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have?
Some of 14410 4th Avenue Ct E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14410 4th Avenue Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
14410 4th Avenue Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14410 4th Avenue Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E offers parking.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have a pool?
No, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have accessible units?
No, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 14410 4th Avenue Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 14410 4th Avenue Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College