14410 4th Avenue Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! We have a 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler with 1682 sq ft located on a quiet street for rent! Open island kitchen leads to family room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, a gas fireplace with wood floors throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer dryer hookups. The master bedroom has French doors and a 5 piece bath and a soaking tub, walk in closet. Fully fenced yard, Small pets allowed for additional cost, max two. Available on 05 June. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at Haven Real Estate today at 615-787-7949!



** Tenant selection is based on meeting a minimum credit score, income must be no less than 3x the cost of rent and complete application ($45)



To apply, please visit: https://www.avail.co/l/8120