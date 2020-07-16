11002 Ainsworth Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes a pantry and will have all brand-new Stainless-Steel appliances. The washer & dryer are also brand new. The rambler style upstairs unit is located on a corner lot with a fully fenced yard!



Home Features:

• Efficient central gas heating/water

• New insulation

• Fireplace (wood)

• Recessed Lighting

• Rounded edges

• 2 Tandem Parking Spaces + Street Parking



Community Features:

• JBLM 10 Minutes away!

• Minutes to Hwy 512 & I-5

• Shopping & Restaurants Nearby

• Tacoma’s Hidden Gem - Swan Creek Park Nearby!



The Basics:

• Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum

• Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK

• Utilities are not included with Rent

• Water & Sewer will be split with downstairs unit

• Tenant maintains yard



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

• No Smoking (If you smoke please don’t apply)

• $50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+

• Review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying

• Application process time is 1 -3 business days

• Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required

• Deposit $1800 ($250 N/R Cleaning Fee)

• 1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35 Monthly Pet Fee Pet

• All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5880768)