11002 Ainsworth Ave S

Amenities
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes a pantry and will have all brand-new Stainless-Steel appliances. The washer & dryer are also brand new. The rambler style upstairs unit is located on a corner lot with a fully fenced yard!
Home Features:
• Efficient central gas heating/water
• New insulation
• Fireplace (wood)
• Recessed Lighting
• Rounded edges
• 2 Tandem Parking Spaces + Street Parking
Community Features:
• JBLM 10 Minutes away!
• Minutes to Hwy 512 & I-5
• Shopping & Restaurants Nearby
• Tacoma’s Hidden Gem - Swan Creek Park Nearby!
The Basics:
• Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum
• Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK
• Utilities are not included with Rent
• Water & Sewer will be split with downstairs unit
• Tenant maintains yard
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
• No Smoking (If you smoke please don’t apply)
• $50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+
• Review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying
• Application process time is 1 -3 business days
• Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required
• Deposit $1800 ($250 N/R Cleaning Fee)
• 1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35 Monthly Pet Fee Pet
• All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
(RLNE5880768)