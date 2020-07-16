All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 11002 Ainsworth Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

11002 Ainsworth Ave S

11002 Ainsworth Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout. The kitchen includes a pantry and will have all brand-new Stainless-Steel appliances. The washer & dryer are also brand new. The rambler style upstairs unit is located on a corner lot with a fully fenced yard!

Home Features:
• Efficient central gas heating/water
• New insulation
• Fireplace (wood)
• Recessed Lighting
• Rounded edges
• 2 Tandem Parking Spaces + Street Parking

Community Features:
• JBLM 10 Minutes away!
• Minutes to Hwy 512 & I-5
• Shopping & Restaurants Nearby
• Tacoma’s Hidden Gem - Swan Creek Park Nearby!

The Basics:
• Lease Term: 1 Year Minimum
• Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats OK
• Utilities are not included with Rent
• Water & Sewer will be split with downstairs unit
• Tenant maintains yard

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
• No Smoking (If you smoke please don’t apply)
• $50 N/R Application Fee per Applicant 18+
• Review Keyrenter’s Application Criteria prior to applying
• Application process time is 1 -3 business days
• Renters/Limited Liability Insurance Required
• Deposit $1800 ($250 N/R Cleaning Fee)
• 1x $250 N/R Pet Fee + $35 Monthly Pet Fee Pet
• All Pets & Animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5880768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have any available units?
11002 Ainsworth Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have?
Some of 11002 Ainsworth Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11002 Ainsworth Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
11002 Ainsworth Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11002 Ainsworth Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S offers parking.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have a pool?
No, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have accessible units?
No, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11002 Ainsworth Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11002 Ainsworth Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland Apartments with Balconies
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WA
Woodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College