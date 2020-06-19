All apartments in Orchards
Find more places like 8714 NE 152nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orchards, WA
/
8714 NE 152nd Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8714 NE 152nd Ave

8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orchards
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA 98682
North Sifton - Orchards

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat and A/C. Well/Septic system. RV parking. Double car garage with opener. Large fenced yard with deck, patio and shop. Close to dining and shopping. Approx. 1571 sq. ft., built 1976, 98682. SM PET NEGO *DC

Holding Deposit $399 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $1600

PLEASE NOTE: While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after relocking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitization of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5757336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have any available units?
8714 NE 152nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orchards, WA.
What amenities does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have?
Some of 8714 NE 152nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 NE 152nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8714 NE 152nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 NE 152nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 NE 152nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8714 NE 152nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 NE 152nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have a pool?
No, 8714 NE 152nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8714 NE 152nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 NE 152nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8714 NE 152nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8714 NE 152nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave
Orchards, WA 98682

Similar Pages

Orchards 1 BedroomsOrchards 2 Bedrooms
Orchards Apartments with BalconyOrchards Apartments with Gym
Orchards Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OR
Oak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University