Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city. Quiet, yet well-located, you will find our apartments in Vancouver, WA, a desirable place to live. Attractive amenities make staying home a pleasure, while the proximity to countless shopping and dining destinations, as well as the WA-500 and I-205, helps you get around with ease.



Enjoy every moment spent on our refreshing, green grounds. We have spruced up our community with an updated clubhouse, fitness center, and pool areas, which are accompanied by a fun-filled playground and a cozy picnic area. Along with these comes a newer Northwest building color scheme, secure Amazon lockers, and online payments, as well as effortless access to walking trails. The apartments feature well-sized one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, ample storage