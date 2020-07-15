All apartments in Orchards
Cedar House
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Cedar House

6811 NE 121st Ave · (334) 398-6861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA 98682

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U182 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit L325 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit Y218 · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit R150 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit B018 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit L100 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit D036 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city. Quiet, yet well-located, you will find our apartments in Vancouver, WA, a desirable place to live. Attractive amenities make staying home a pleasure, while the proximity to countless shopping and dining destinations, as well as the WA-500 and I-205, helps you get around with ease.

Enjoy every moment spent on our refreshing, green grounds. We have spruced up our community with an updated clubhouse, fitness center, and pool areas, which are accompanied by a fun-filled playground and a cozy picnic area. Along with these comes a newer Northwest building color scheme, secure Amazon lockers, and online payments, as well as effortless access to walking trails. The apartments feature well-sized one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, ample storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: **Breed Restrictions Apply. Please contact the property for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar House have any available units?
Cedar House has 10 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar House have?
Some of Cedar House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar House currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar House pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar House is pet friendly.
Does Cedar House offer parking?
No, Cedar House does not offer parking.
Does Cedar House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar House have a pool?
Yes, Cedar House has a pool.
Does Cedar House have accessible units?
No, Cedar House does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar House have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar House have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar House does not have units with air conditioning.
